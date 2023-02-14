Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Buhari signs NIHOTOUR bill into law

Politics

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Establishment Bill of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism, NIHOTOUR, into law.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Joesef Karim, Special Assistant (Technical) to the Director General of NIHOTOUR, Alhaji Sani Kangiwa, and issued to the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Abuja.

The act established the institute for training, certification and registration of hospitality, travel and tourism personnel in Nigeria.

NAN reports that NIHOTOUR is a parastatal agency under the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, engaged in training, consultancy, research and publications towards promoting skills and entrepreneurship.

The institute has played a pivotal role in building an entrepreneurial ecosystem, not only in Nigeria, but in other countries through international training and development programmes.

Latest

News

Army opens portal for 2023 recruitment

0
Applications are currently being received for Direct Short Service...
Politics

Soludo says ‘meeting Buhari on Nnamdi Kanu’s release’

0
Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state said he has...
News

Old Naira Notes no longer legal tender – Emefiele

0
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says there is...
News

Gov Ikpeazu warns against proposed coronation of Emir of Aba

0
The Abia State Government has frowned at the proposed...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Army opens portal for 2023 recruitment

0
Applications are currently being received for Direct Short Service...
Politics

Soludo says ‘meeting Buhari on Nnamdi Kanu’s release’

0
Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state said he has...
News

Old Naira Notes no longer legal tender – Emefiele

0
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says there is...
News

Gov Ikpeazu warns against proposed coronation of Emir of Aba

0
The Abia State Government has frowned at the proposed...
News

Police arrest Abuja pastor wielding AK-47 rifle

0
The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arrested Pastor...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Army opens portal for 2023 recruitment

Emmanuel Offor -
Applications are currently being received for Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) of the Nigerian Army. The DSSC is open to both civilians and serving military...
Read more

Soludo says ‘meeting Buhari on Nnamdi Kanu’s release’

Emmanuel Offor -
Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state said he has booked an appointment with President Muhammadu Buhari, and waiting for an appointment to facilitate the...
Read more

Old Naira Notes no longer legal tender – Emefiele

Emmanuel Offor -
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says there is no going back on the February 10, 2023 deadline for the swapping of the old...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: