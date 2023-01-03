Buhari signs N21.83trn 2023 Budget

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law the Appropriation Bill, 2023 totalling N21.83 trillion.

Speaking at the signing of the eighth and final annual budget of this Administration, the President said the aggregate expenditures of N21.83 trillion, is an increase of N1.32 trillion over the initial Executive Proposal for a total expenditure of N20.51 trillion.

Buhari also said the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning will subsequently provide more details of the approved budget and the supporting 2022 Finance Act.

“We have examined the changes made by the National Assembly to the 2023 Executive Budget proposal,” he said.

“The amended fiscal framework for 2023 as approved by the National Assembly shows additional revenues of N765.79 billion and an unfunded deficit of N553.46 billion.

“It is clear that the National Assembly and the executive need to capture some of the proposed additional revenue sources in the fiscal framework. This must be rectified.

“I have also noted that the National Assembly introduced new projects into the 2023 budget proposal for which it has appropriated N770.72 billion. The National Assembly also increased the provisions made by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) by N58.55 billion.”

On his decision to sign the 2023 Appropriation Bill into law as passed by the National Assembly, President Buhari claimed it was to enable its implementation to commence without delay, considering the imminent transition process to another democratically elected government.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...