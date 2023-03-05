Search
Buhari sends condolence to Abacha family over son’s death

News

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his heartfelt condolences to the former First Lady, Maryam Abacha, and her family on the death of their son, Abdullahi.

In a statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to Buhari, “the President’s prayers and thoughts are with the family of Abacha as they grieve the passing of the young Abdullahi.

“The President prays for the repose of the soul of the deceased and comfort for those who mourn”.

Abdullahi Abacha died in the early hours of Saturday, according to his sister, Gumsu.

