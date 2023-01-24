Buhari, Sanwo-Olu commission Lagos Blue Rail Line

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday commissioned the Blue Rail Line from Marina to Mile 2) in Lagos State.

The President alongside Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat commissioned the project at the Marina Train Station in the state.

The President also witnessed the signing of the commencement of the Phase 2 of the project from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko.

Speaking at the programme on Tuesday, Sanw-Olu thank the President for his support to the state including tax breaks and waivers granted on the project.

Buhari, who did not make a speech at the event, earlier on Tuesday commissioned the JK Randle Centre For Yoruba Culture And History.

Also, on Monday, the President inaugurated the Lekki Deep Sea Port, Imota Rice Mill, and Bestaf Lubricant at MRS Holdings Company Limited all located in Lagos.

The projects are part of a series of facilities being commissioned by Buhari during a two-day visit to the state.

