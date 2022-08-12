Buhari rules out use of military force in rescue of Abuja-Kaduna train victims

President Muhammadu Buhari has said military force is not an option in the rescue of the remaining 31 victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train abduction.

Meeting with representatives of victims of the Kaduna train abduction on Thursday, President Buhari assured them that the Federal Government is doing everything within its powers to ensure their safe return.

‘‘I have been informed that at last count, there remain about 31 people in the hands of the kidnappers, and our determination is to work towards returning these 31 people to their families,” the President said.

‘‘It is understandable that emotions typically run high, we have received several suggestions about the deployment of lethal military force in extracting those still being held in captivity.

‘‘This option has indeed been considered and evaluated.

‘‘However the condition to guarantee a successful outcome and minimize potential collateral damage could not be assured and therefore that course of action had to be reluctantly discarded.

“My primary concern is to get everyone released safe and unhurt,’’ he said.

On his recent instruction to security and law enforcement agencies to bring an end to inhumane action against innocent Nigerians, the President expressed delight, saying: ‘‘Judging by the available reports to me and news that have begun emerging in the last few days, I will say they have heard this instruction and are responding appropriately.

‘‘In the past couple of days, you must have heard about the number of terrorists neutralized by the military, and number of hostages freed. These efforts will not stop, or reduce.

‘‘We must take the fight to the terrorists and demonstrate that there is no hiding place for them within the borders of our country.

‘‘Each one of them will be hunted, and pursued and spoken to in the language that they understand.’’

The President also used the occasion to commend the bravery and gallant actions taken by members of the Police Force who were onboard the train on that fateful day.

He said, ‘‘It is clear that their actions saved many lives and by making the ultimate sacrifice, they must be recognized for their bravery.’’

