Buhari reverses approval of Seplat, Mobil Oil deal – Presidency

Bare two days after President Muhammadu Buhari authorised the acquisition of ExxonMobil Corporation assets by Seplat Energy Plc, he has reportedly repealed the deal.

Buhari had on Monday approved the acquisition as announced in a statement signed by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

However, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) later expressed its displeasure at the approval, describing it as a regulatory matter.

On Wednesday, Shehu said President Buhari had reversed his authorisation, choosing to support the position of the NUPRC.

According to the media aide, the confusion trailing the deal was due to the non-coordination among the various agencies of government involved.

“It has become clear that the various agencies involved in decision had not coordinated well among themselves and having looked at all of the facts with all of the ramifications, the president decided the position of the regulator is to be supported,” Shehu told Premium Times.

