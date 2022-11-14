Monday, November 14, 2022
Buhari returns to Abuja from London [Photos]

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja from London where he went for a routine two-week medical check-up.

The President’s plane touched down at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Sunday night.

Buhari left for London on October 31 after attending the Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

While in the British capital, he visited the new monarch, King Charles III, and both leaders discussed ways to improve Nigeria’s fight against insecurity.

See more photos from his return below.

The presidential jet touched down Sunday night
The President greets the crowd gathered to welcome him
