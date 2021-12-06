Buhari returns from Expo 2020 Dubai

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday returned to Abuja from the Expo 2020 Dubai.

The event in the Gulf city was aimed at creating an environment for Nigerians to join over 190 countries to forge true and meaningful partnerships.

Buhari arrived at the country via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on Sunday afternoon after a four-day official trip to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

The President, who left the shores of the country on Wednesday, arrived in the Arab nation on Thursday where he met with prospective investors.

During his Dubai trip, he also received in the audience his highness, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai.

The expo will provide an opportunity for the Nigerian delegation to highlight significant strides in the economy in the last six years as a basis for making the country an important destination for foreign direct investment.

On Saturday, the Nigerian leader was the special guest of honour at the special trade and investment forum.

Top government officials that accompanied President Buhari include the ministers of foreign affairs, industry, trade and investment, finance, budget and national planning.

