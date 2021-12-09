Buhari rejects Electoral Bill

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejected the Electoral Amendment Bill over the removal of indirect primaries from the document, TheSun reports.

TheSun, quoting a senator, revealed that the Bill was returned to the Senate and the House of Representatives in a letter addressed to the two principal officers.

The source said the president cited high cost of conducting direct primaries by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which according to him, hovers around N500 billion.

He said the president met with INEC chairman, Professor Yakubu Mahmoud, who briefed him on the dangers the law would pose to the conduct of elections in the coming months.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, are expected to read the content of the president’s letter next week, when the two chambers reconvene.

In the days leading up to the president’s decision, governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have called on Buhari not to sign the Electoral Amendment Bill into law until contentious areas are resolved.

Many of the governors had insisted that the National Assembly must yank off indirect primaries from the Electoral Act.

This is because the act nullifies the huge powers wielded by the executive arm over the party.

