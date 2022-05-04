Buhari receives UN chief Guterres

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday received the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the State House in Abuja.

Buhari’s conversation with Guterres centred on the need to ensure peaceful and democratic elections as well as the robust participation of women and young people in all areas of national life.

He also thanked the UN boss for the visit, stressing that it came at a time when the world is focusing on the Russia/Ukraine crisis. Buhari also believes that the visit underscores the assurance that the world is with Nigeria.

On his part, the UN scribe called for developed nations to ramp up vaccine support to countries in the global north, halt the asymmetrical distribution and reform the global financial system.

Earlier in the day, he visited the UN House in Abuja alongside some top officials and diplomats of the agency.

Guterres is on a two-day official visit to Nigeria – the first of such.

He is expected to perform the wreath-laying ceremony in honour of the August 26, 2011, suicide bomb attack victims.

