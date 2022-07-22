Buhari reacts to the death of Ndume’s father

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the passing of Alhaji Buba Ndume, father of Senator Ali Ndume.

Buhari, in a condolence message signed by his media aide Garba Shehu, described the late Ndume as “a great father who was a great inspiration to his children.”

Shehu quoted the President as saying in a message to Senator Ndume that he was profoundly touched by the death of the Senator’s father, who he described as a gentleman.

“I was touched profoundly by the passing of your father Alhaji Buba Ndume, a gentleman whose outstanding qualities can be seen in the conduct of his own children, including your good self.

“Distinguished Senator, I received the news of the death of your dear father with great shock. A father is an invaluable part of our lives. The pain of such loss is unimaginable.

“While you mourn the passing of your great father, I pray that Allah forgives his shortcomings and rewards his noble deeds with paradise. May God comfort you at this difficult moment, Amin,” Buhari said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...