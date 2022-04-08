Buhari reacts as Jonathan escapes death

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday commiserated with former President, Goodluck Jonathan on the demise of his two personal staff in a road accident.

Jonathan was involved in an auto crash on Wednesday evening which claimed the lives of two of his aides.

The accident occurred when the ECOWAS Special Envoy was on his way from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport to his residence in Abuja.

Reacting, Buhari joined fellow countrymen in praying for the repose of the deceased aides and urged their families to see their demise as a sacrifice for the nation.

Buhari’s comment was contained in a statement signed by his spokesman, Garba Shehu.

“The President expressed gratitude to Almighty God for having President Jonathan escape unhurt from the accident, urging him not to be distracted from his frequent local and international travels which are linked to peacebuilding at home and abroad,” the statement said.

