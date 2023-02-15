Buhari presides over FEC meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Buhari arrived 40 minutes later than usual, while the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, was absent.

The ministers present included those of Health, Osagie Ehanire; Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouk; that of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite; Labour and Employment, Doctor Chris Ngige.

Also in attendance were Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Power, Abubakar Aliyu; Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi; Justice, Abubakar Malami, Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo and Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi.

The Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Doctor Folasade Yemi-Esan, were also present.

