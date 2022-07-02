Buhari pleased with berthing of First Ship at Lekki Deep Seaport

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Federal Ministry of Transportation and the Nigerian Ports Authority on the successful berthing of the first ship at Lekki Deep Seaport.

The vessel, ZHEN HUA 28, delivered three Ship to Shores (STS) and 10 Rubber Tyre Gantries (RTG) cranes that will help in the evacuation of cargoes from vessels to the shore.

The President in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, on Saturday, recalled that his approval of four new seaports in the country, including the Lekki Deep Seaport, was hinged on growing the economy, creating massive job opportunities, foreign investment inflows and trade facilitation.

He commended the staff and management in the nation’s maritime sector, who are working round the clock to make the operationalisation of Lekki Deep Seaport before the end of the year a reality, reassuring them of his commitment to sustain investments in the new assets.

The statement added that President Buhari recognised that the nation’s maritime and aquatic resources are critical to the livelihoods of Nigerians and Government will spare no effort in successfully harnessing the potential of the sector.

