Buhari pays condolence visit to Shonekan’s family

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday evening, after commissioning a number of projects in Ogun State, took time out to pay a condolence visit to the family of former Head of the Interim National Government (ING), Chief Ernest Shonekan, at their Ikoyi, Lagos State, home.

The President and his team were received by the widow of the deceased, Mrs. Margaret Shonekan, including other family members.

Consoling the widow, Buhari said he was saddened to hear news of the passage of the former Head of the ING.

He went on to pen down some messages in the condolence register: “I received with profound sadness the news of the death of a great statesman and former Head of the Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan.

“His love and commitment to the peace and unity of the country are things to emulate.

“May his soul Rest In Peace.”

Other top government officials who accompanied Buhari on the visit included: Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, who is also Chairman, Caretaker and Convention Planning Committee, All Progressives Congress.

Governor Abiodun told the family that President Buhari was determined to visit, despite a day that had started at about 7 am.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said though he hailed from Ogun State, Lagos was Chief Shonekan’s resident State for over 60 years. “He was a highly respected man, true nationalist, father, grandfather and great grandfather to so many.

“We will miss him, but be comforted that he lived a good life. God will stand by the family. All will be well with you, and with Nigeria.”

The three accompanying Governors also signed the condolence register.

Shonekan died on Tuesday, in Lagos at the age of 85.

