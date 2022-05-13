Buhari, Osinbajo silent on brutal murder of Nigerian student

President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to comment on the barbaric murder of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto State.

The 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education was burnt alive by her colleagues on Thursday after being accused of blasphemy against the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

More than 24 hours after the incident, President Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Federal Government are yet to officially respond to the outrage.

As of 1:30 pm on Friday, the presidency had issued four statements, with none about Deborah’s killing.

And Nigerians on and off social media are unsurprisingly outraged by the silence of the country’s leadership.

Earlier, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar deleted a Twitter post which condemned the lynching after a series of threats from extremists in the north.

Cowering, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant claimed he didn’t authorize it.

