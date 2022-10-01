Buhari, Osinbajo, Jonathan attend Independence Day Parade in Abuja

Dignitaries including President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday gathered at the Eagle Square in Abuja for the 62nd Independence Day Anniversary parade.

In attendance include the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari; former President Goodluck Jonathan; Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Senate President Ahmad Lawan; and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The service chiefs and several diplomats were also in attendance as well as several ministers and Kassim Shettima, the running mate to the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate Bola Tinubu.

Buhari, accompanied by the Commander of the Guards Brigade, inspected the parade, his last in eight years since he assumed office in May 2015.

Earlier, the President in his last Independence Day broadcast message said he would leave a legacy of free and fair elections as Nigerians go to the polls next year to elect another set of political office holders for four years.

