Buhari okays reopening of four more land borders

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reopening of four more land borders.

The borders are Idiroko in Ogun, Jibiya in Katsina, Kamba in Kebbi and Ikom in Cross River.

In August 2019, Nigeria closed its land borders over the proliferation of illegal importation of drugs, small arms and agricultural products into Nigeria from neighbouring West African countries.

In 2020, the president ordered the reopening of borders in Seme in Lagos, Illela in Sokoto, Maigatari in Jigawa, and Mfum in Cross River.

According to a memo dated April 22, 2022, and signed by E.I. Edorhe, deputy comptroller-general of the NCS, the agency said the reopening of the borders followed the earlier directive by President Muhammadu Buhari on December, 16, 2020.

“Sequel to the presidential directive dated 16 December, 2020, granting approval for phased reopening of land borders namely; Mfum, Seme, Illela and Maigatari borders across the country, I am directed to inform you that four additional borders listed below have been approved for re-opening: Idiroko border post, Ogun state (south-west zone); Jibiya border post, Katsina (north-west zone); Kamba border post, Kebbi state (north-west zone); and Ikom border post, Cross River state (south-south zone),” the memo reads.

“Consequently, all customs formations and JBPTs are to take note and ensure that proper manning takes place in compliance with extant operational guidelines.”

