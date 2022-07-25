Buhari, Obi, others react as Tobi Amusan breaks world record

President Muhammadu Buhari, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, have paid tribute to Nigerian athlete, Tobi Amusan.

Amusan became the first Nigerian athlete to win a World Athletics Championship gold as she stormed to victory in the women’s 100m hurdles in Oregon on Sunday.

The 25-year-old, who had obliterated the world record in an astonishing semifinal where she clocked 12.12sec, powered over the line at Hayward Field in 12.06sec.

Jamaica’s Britany Anderson took silver in 12.23sec, while Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico claimed bronze in 12.23.

Reacting, Obi, in a tweet via his Twitter handle on Monday, wrote: “I sincerely congratulate Tobi Amusan on winning the 100M hurdles gold medal and setting a world record. Her tears at the ceremony podium while the Nigerian anthem played, connects that our dear country needs leaders to match the talents and ambitions of her youths.”

Similarly, Tinubu tweeted: “Congratulations to our new Track & Field superstar Tobi Amusan on becoming the new World Champion in the women’s 100m hurdles; smashing the world record not once but twice in the process.”

President Buhari also expressed heartfelt congratulations to Tobi Amusan for winning the women’s 100m hurdles gold for Nigeria.

Buhari, in a statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, joins millions of Nigerians in celebrating this outstanding feat by a compatriot and two-time African Games champion, who in one night stunned the athletics world with her superlative and stellar performance.

The President thanked the track superstar for making the Nigerian national anthem resonate again from the international podium, leaving the nation with the excitement and unforgettable memories of tears of joy and triumph; hope and victory; incredulity and belief.

Buhari said the legendary career and achievements of the golden girl will continue to inspire the upcoming generations of Nigerian athletes to achieve spectacular success.

He also commends Ese Brume for representing Nigeria with honour and pride, winning a silver medal in the Women’s long jump event.

