Buhari nominates Aishah Ahmed, Edward Adamu as CBN Deputy Governors

President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded the names of Aishah Ahmed and Edward Adamu to the Senate for confirmation as deputy governors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

President Buhari’s request is contained in a letter read on the floor of the Senate during Tuesday’s plenary by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

The Nigerian leader is asking the Senate to confirm the nominees to serve for a second and final term at the apex bank as deputy governors.

In another letter, President Buhari is also asking the Upper Chamber to confirm the appointment of Ambassador Ayuba Jacob as a member of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

Aishah was first appointed as the CBN deputy governor in 2018.

“As Deputy Governor in charge of Financial System Stability, she is responsible for leading the effort to promote a sound financial system in Nigeria; one of the principal objects of the Bank as specified within the CBN Act,” the CBN wrote about her.

Before her CBN deputy governorship role, she was the Executive Director, of Retail Banking at Diamond Bank PLC and has 22 years of experience as a corporate executive and finance expert.

On the other hand, Mr Adamu is a graduate of the Ahmadu Bello Unversity, Zaria, Kaduna State where he bagged a BSc degree in Quantity Surveying. He is a fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors and the Institute of Credit Administration.

The nominee was first appointed for the CBN deputy governorship role in 2018 but began his career with the Unified Public Service (UPS) in 1983. He has spent 25 years in the apex bank.

“Mr. Adamu is innovative, people-oriented, personable, visionary, and creative with the courage to engage, inspire and influence people into collaborative action for the collective good,” the apex bank wrote about him.

