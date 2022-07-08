Buhari mourns Ex-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

President Muhammadu Buhari on behalf of the Government and people of Nigeria, has extended heartfelt condolences to the family of former Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, and to the Government and people of Japan in the wake of the gruesome assassination of the former Prime Minister.

The President in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, joined all Japanese in mourning the loss of the country’s longest serving Prime Minister and outstanding leader, assuring the family of Abe of the prayers and thoughts of all Nigerians during this difficult time.

President Buhari recalled that Abe will be remembered for his unwavering commitment to strengthening trade and investment between Africa and Japan through various initiatives and partnerships, using the instrumentality of Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD).

The President also affirmed that under Abe, Nigeria and Japan enjoyed a strategic partnership, supporting each other’s shared aspirations on economic cooperation, healthcare, human resource development, disaster risk reduction, peace and security.

The Nigerian leader prayed that the memory of the Japanese statesman and respected international leader will be a blessing to his nation and people, whom he served so devotedly.

