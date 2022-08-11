Buhari meets with victims of Abuja-Kaduna train abduction

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with some victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train abduction.

Terrorists had on March 28 blown up the rail track, killing some and abducting scores of passengers.

Many of the kidnapped passengers have since been released but others remain in captivity.

On Wednesday, seven more kidnapped passengers – six from the same family – were released.

While it is not clear whether any ransom was paid, security experts believe the releases are largely negotiated by relatives of the victims and civilian stakeholders.

