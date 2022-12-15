Buhari meets President Biden at White House [Photos]

President Muhammadu Buhari met with United States President Joe Biden at the White House, Washington DC, on Wednesday.

The meeting, also attended by other African leaders, was on the sidelines of the US-Africa Leaders Summit which started on Tuesday, December 13.

The high-level summit is expected to demonstrate the US commitment to Africa and underscore the importance of US-Africa relations and increased cooperation.

Earlier on Wednesday, Buhari took part in the US-Africa Business Forum (USABF) hosted by the US Department of Commerce.

Before returning to Nigeria, the Corporate Council of Africa will host Buhari and the Nigerian delegation at a US-Nigeria business and investment roundtable.

The president is expected back in the country on Sunday, December 18.

See more photos from his visit to Biden below…

