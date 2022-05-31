Buhari leaves for Spain after meeting with APC Govs

President Muhammadu Buhari is travelling to Spain at the invitation of Pedro Sanchez, the nation’s president.

The Nigerian leader had met with governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday — ahead of the party’s presidential primary election scheduled for June 6.

Buhari, who is expected to return to the country on June 3, will meet with King Felipe VI, the head of state of the Spanish nation in the capital, Madrid.

According to Femi Adesina, presidential spokesperson, during the president’s visit to Madrid, he will discuss issues that are of mutual benefits to both countries.

The discussion is expected to result in the signing of agreements and memoranda of understanding (MOU) on matters that will further boost the bilateral relations between the two nations.

