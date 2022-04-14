Buhari leads Jonathan, Abdulsalami, Gowon in council of state meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is presently presiding over a meeting of the Council of State at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is being attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, Boss Mustapha; National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Former heads of state physically in attendance are Abdusalami Abubakar, Goodluck Jonathan, and Yakubu Gowon. Others are attending the meeting Virtual from their various locations.

Before the commencement of proceedings, the council observed a minute silence in honor of the former head of Interim Government, Ernest Shonekan, who died on January 11, 2022.

The meeting is expected to focus on the matter of insecurity ravaging most parts of the country and the dwindling economy.

