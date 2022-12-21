Search
Buhari launches National Monitoring and Evaluation App – ‘EYE MARK’

News

President Muhammadu Buhatri on Wednesday launched the National Monitoring And Evaluation App  – ‘EYE MARK’.

The Eye-Mark is a new app which enables citizens to track government projects.

Present during the launch which held at the Statehouse in Abuja, was Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Also present was the Chief of Staff Professor Gambari, Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning Dr. Zainab Ahmed and the Minister of State Finance, Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, amongst others.

