Buhari launches National development plan 2021-2025 [Photos]

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja launched Nigeria’s National Development Plan 2021-2025.

The plan, which was approved by the Federal Executive Council earlier in November, was launched at the State House, Abuja, before some council members.

Prior to the public presentation of the official document, the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed disclosed that the new document replaces the Economic Recovery and Growth Programme 2017- 2020.

According to the minister, the plan is designed to among other things facilitate the nation’s robust development in the area of science and technology as well as achieve its agendas on the continental and global levels.

Others physically present at the event were the ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu; that of Power, Abubakar Aliyu; Justice, Abubakar Malami; Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo as well as Ministers of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, and Budget; National Planning, Clement Agba and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu.

