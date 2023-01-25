Buhari inaugurates Centre for Yoruba Culture in Lagos [Photos]

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday inaugurated the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History in Lagos State.

The project is described as part of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Development Project in the state.

Earlier, the President commissioned the Blue Rail Line (from Marina to Mile 2), accompanied by Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat.

He also witnessed the signing of the commencement of Phase 2 of the project from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko.

On Monday, the President inaugurated the Lekki Deep Sea Port, Imota Rice Mill, and Bestaf Lubricant at MRS Holdings Company Limited all located in Lagos.

