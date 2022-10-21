Friday, October 21, 2022
Buhari in attendance as Tinubu unveils Manifesto

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday inaugurated its presidential campaign council for the 2023 general elections in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who is Chairman of the council, was physically present at the ceremony which held at the State House Conference Hall.

Also in attendance was the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his running mate, Kashim Shettima, the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu and the Director General of the campaign council, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State.

The President also unveiled the Tinubu/Shettima Action Plan, named ‘#RenewedHope’.

