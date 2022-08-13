Buhari Impeachment: ‘You don’t have the balls’ – Wike blasts Senators

Governor Nyesom Wike has lambasted Senators calling for President Muhammadu Buhari’s impeachment.

Wike said the Senators calling for Buhari’s impeachment lacked the “balls” to see through their plan.

Wike spoke at the inauguration of the official residence of members of the House of Assembly in Rivers State on Friday.

He said: “The truth has to be told at all times; today they are talking of impeaching Buhari but overriding the Electoral Act, they can’t.

“They don’t have the balls, and I told them they can’t talk.

“They think they can use Nigerians up and down, something you know you can’t do; why say it out?”

Some members of the National Assembly, led by the Senate Minority Leader, Felix Aduda, had called for Buhari’s impeachment following the rising spate of insecurity in the country.

They also gave the president a six-week ultimatum to resolve the deteriorating security situation or be removed from office.

