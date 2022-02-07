Buhari hosts UN deputy Sec Gen Amina Mohammed [Photos]

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday received the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed.

Buhari had a private audience with Mohammed on the sideline of the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads and Government of African Union held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The President had jetted out of the country since Thursday to join other African leaders for the AU summit in the Ethiopian capital.

He also used the opportunity to hold bilateral meetings with some leaders, with a shared interest in improving trade relations, partnering to tackle security challenges, and maintaining relations with multilateral institutions for sustainable development.

