Buhari hosts Tinubu in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari met with an All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari met with Tinubu on Tuesday night at the State House.

One of Buhari’s Personal Photographers, Mr Sunday Aghaeze, confirmed the meeting in pictorial reports, though the agenda of the meeting could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

A few days ago, the APC National Leader had picked the party’s presidential nomination and expression of interest forms.

He is poised to vie for the party’s ticket with bigwigs including Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello and Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State among others.

