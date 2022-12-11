Sunday, December 11, 2022
Buhari hits US for Biden summit

President Muhammadu Buhari will today depart Nigeria for Washington, USA to attend a weeklong United States-Africa Leaders Summit.

This was contained in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Mallam Garba Shehu, on Saturday.

He says, US president Joe Biden, will be looking forward to, “working with African governments, civil society, diaspora communities across the United States, and the private sector to continue strengthening our shared vision for the future of US-Africa relations”.

The forum, according to the statement, would showcase US commitment to developing the African continent and region via improved economic and diplomatic corporations.

