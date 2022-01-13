Buhari hits Ogun for inauguration of projects

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday arrived at Ogun State, southwest Nigeria, to inaugurate some projects by the state government.

This will be the first time that President Buhari had visited Ogun State in nearly three years.

Following the visit, the Lagos State Government has diverted traffic from the Epe/Ijebu-Ode Highway and Abeokuta Interchange from 7:00am till 4:00pm on Thursday following the visit of the President to Ogun State.

According to the state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, alternative routes have been mapped out as well as the deployment of the Federal Road Safety Corps in collaboration with the Ogun State Traffic Management Authority to manage traffic flow.

