Buhari hits Ebonyi for state visit

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Ebonyi for a two-day official visit to the state.

The president, who was accompanied by Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi, among other top government officials, arrived in the state just before noon.

The helicopter carrying the president with registration number: 5N–FG1 landed on the pavilion inside the governor’s residence in his hometown, Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state.

The president after exchanging pleasantries with top government officials, and traditional rulers, among others who came to welcome him, inspected a guard of honour mounted by the Nigerian Army.

The president will inaugurate the ultra-modern King David University of Medical Sciences, Uburu, with adjourning roads and flyover and the newly constructed presidential lounge Abakaliki.

The president is also expected to inaugurate the ultra-modern Ebonyi international shopping mall, facilities at the newly constructed government house, and completed road projects in the state, among others.

There is heavy security presence in the state amidst secessionist pressures sweeping through the South-East.

