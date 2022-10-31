Buhari heads to UK for medical checkup

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja later on Monday for a “routine” medical checkup in London, United Kingdom (UK).

Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, announced the imminent trip.

He said Buhari is expected back in the country in the second week of November.

“President Muhammadu Buhari leaves for London, United Kingdom, October 31, 2022, for routine medical check-up,” the statement reads.

“He returns to the country in the second week of November 2022.”

The trip is Buhari’s first medical checkup since March 2022 when he also travelled to the UK for the same purpose.

The president spent close to two weeks in the UK during that trip, which was similarly labelled “routine medical checks”.

