‘Buhari has assured Tinubu will be elected Nigeria’s president’ – APC Chair, Adamu

All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, said presidential candidate Bola Tinubu will be elected to lead Nigeria.

His declaration is contained in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Media Director, APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

Adamu made the comment on Thursday at a town hall meeting in Lafia, the Nasarawa capital

The chairman was in attendance at a meeting between Tinubu and stakeholders in the mining sector.

Adam told the gathering he was merely echoing President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement.

“Except God, President Buhari is the highest authority in Nigeria today. Buhari has said it and it shall come to pass.

“Adamu urged voters not only in Nasarawa, but also in the adjoining states to vote massively for the party and its candidate”, Onanuga added.

The former Nasarawa governor urged Tinubu to get ready to shoulder the responsibilities of the President.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...