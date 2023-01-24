Buhari departs Lagos for Senegal

President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Lagos for Senegal later today (Tuesday) where he will attend the 2nd edition of the Dakar International Conference on Agriculture.

This was disclosed n a statement Monday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

He said the high-level Dakar 2 Summit hosted by President Macky Sall of Senegal and the Chairperson of the African Union is holding under the theme, “Feeding Africa: Food Sovereignty and Resilience.”

He said the conference, which sought to create favourable conditions for achieving food security in Africa, was convened jointly by the government of Senegal and the African Development Bank.

The presidential spokesman added that there would also be side meetings to discuss agreements on the delivery of food and agricultural products in some countries, including Nigeria.

He said with Africa accounting for 249 million or a third of the 828 million hungry people in the world, the summit, to be attended by African Heads of State and Government, Ministers of finance and agriculture, as well as several global development partners, is expected to make commitments on eradicating hunger in Africa by 2030.

President Buhari is expected back in the country on Wednesday, January 25.

The President’s delegation consists of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar; National Security Adviser, Mohammed Babagana Monguno; and Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...