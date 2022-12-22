Search
Emmanuel Offor
Buhari declares readiness for Tinubu’s campaign

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the All Progressives Congress, APC, and its candidates of his readiness to campaign for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Buhari said he’s fully ready to campaign for Tinubu with his “full energy and conviction.”

The President gave the assurance while dispelling concerns that he has not featured in campaigns since the national launch in Jos, Plateau State.

Buhari stressed that while he remained committed to party politics, his “functions and duties” as a President will “equally be upheld at times.”

A statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, said the President, while speaking to the Nigerian community in Washington DC in the course of his recent visit to the United States, said “he is ready to campaign for the party’s victory in the general elections next year.”

The President noted that the APC campaigns have so far been the most aggressive in recent history.

“They have been impressive and of a high voltage,” compared to the opposition that seems to be playing catch-up.

He expressed strong optimism that the party will win all the elections fairly and squarely.

