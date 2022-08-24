Buhari declares football a ‘national asset’ in new 10-year development plan

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to resist any attempt to undermine the development of sports in the country, declaring that football as the number one sport in Nigeria remains a national asset.

The president made the pledge while receiving the 10-year Football Development Masterplan presented to him by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare at the state house.

He directed the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to commence implementation of the two volume report in phases, within the relevant sections of the Nigerian laws on sports development and the statutes of the world soccer governing body, FIFA.

The president further expressed concern over the (stunted) development of football in the past years, owing to the neglect of the core orientation of football administration, urging the NFF to salvage the domestic league at all levels.

