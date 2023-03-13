Search
Buhari congratulates China’s Xi on re-election

News

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Xi Jinping on his re-election for a third term of five years as President and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) of the People’s Republic of China.

A spokesperson for the Nigerian President, Femi Adesina, in a statement on Sunday, said Buhari believed that under the leadership of President Xi, relations between China and Nigeria, which dates back to 1971 when both countries formally established diplomatic ties, have expanded rapidly on bilateral trade and strategic cooperation.

Adesina said the President hoped that the future outlook of this strategic partnership with China will continue to blossom in leaps and bounds in the areas of military, political, trade, finance, oil and gas relations as well as cooperation in the telecommunications, agriculture, infrastructure development and manufacturing sectors.

The Nigerian leader wished the government and people of China continued peace, progress and prosperity under the able and trusted leadership of President Xi.

