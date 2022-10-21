Buhari confers service awards to Jonathan, Wike others

President Muhammadu Buhari has presented awards of service to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, and others.

The event was held at the State House in Abuja on Friday. Forty-four top personalities in Nigeria, including 16 governors across party lines, ministers, and service chiefs were given the prizes.

This maiden award in collaboration with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation recognises and rewards innovation, leadership, and other exceptional achievements of individuals that have contributed immensely to the growth and development of public service and the country at large.

To be eligible for the award, recipients must be a living public official or a private citizen excelling in a given sphere of influence.

They must be in good character and also at the forefront of service and innovation.

