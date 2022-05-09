Buhari Condemns Zamfara Attacks, Asks Military To End Bandits’ Activities

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the recent attacks by bandits on communities in Zamfara State.

Channels Television had reported that no fewer than 55 people were killed in separate attacks by bandits in four Zamfara communities in three days.

The affected communities are Sabon Gari Damri, Damri, and Kalahe – in Bakura Local Government Area, as well as Faru in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara.

In a statement on Sunday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President asked the military to stop the killings by the terrorists.

“We mustn’t allow the return of days when the bandits had a free hand to do as they wished,” he was quoted to have said. “The rural folk in Zamfara and elsewhere must be allowed to have peace.

“Therefore, the momentum that has been developed must be sustained in order to bring closure to the activities of these murderers.”

He expressed condolences to the families of the victims as well as the government and people of the State, adding that the combined efforts of the Federal and State governments must do all that can be done to bring an immediate end to the horrific killings.

President Buhari, however, commended the military for the incessant onslaught and for not showing any let up as they continue to achieve positive outcomes based on their current operational trajectory in Zamfara, as well as other states in the North West.

According to him, there appears to be relatively calm in the state with situations returning to normal in most parts and locals in the rural communities ready to live their lives normally again.

The President, however, decried several breaches recorded recently, especially in view of the latest attacks on the communities where a number of casualties were recorded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...