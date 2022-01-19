Buhari condemns UAE drone strike

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the drone strikes in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that caused explosions and a deadly fire outside the capital, Abu Dhabi.

Three people were killed when a deadly drone hit fuel trucks near the country’s airport in Abu Dhabi on Monday, causing multiple explosions.

Few hours after the incident, the Nigerian leader issued a statement via his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, where he described the attack as a worrisome escalation.

Buhari said such attacks targeting innocent people and civilian infrastructure, leading to the loss of lives were condemnable by all reasonable opinions around the globe and should be stopped.

“On behalf of the government and the people of Nigeria, we express our deepest sympathies and condolences to the people and the friendly state of the UAE,” Buhari was quoted to have said.

President Buhari urged restraint to give dialogue and engagement a chance.

