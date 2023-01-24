Buhari commissions N1.5bn Lekki Deep Sea Port

President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned the $1.5B Lekki Deep Sea Port project in Lagos State, Southwest Nigeria.

Buhari at the commissioning stated that the project is in line with his Economic Recovery Growth Plan (ERGP) emphasis in supporting game-changing infrastructure projects directed at making an impact on trade and commerce.

Speaking after the commissioning of the project, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu assured Lagosians of hundreds of thousands of jobs as President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned the Port to commence commercial operations.

