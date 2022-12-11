Buhari charges APC members to unite for victory

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to unite and cooperate with one another as a prerequisite for victory in the upcoming elections.

The President made the comment when he received the governorship candidate of the APC in Katsina State Dr Dikko Radda and his running mate Faruk Lawal Jobe at his residence in Daura, Katsina state.

According to a press statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu on Saturday, the President stated that he receives frequent reports on the ongoing campaigns in Katsina State and was pleased that a lot of hard work had gone into the exercise.

He again underpinned his determination to allow the reign of free, fair, and credible elections, urging party leaders to sit together and avert divisions and disunity, in order to avoid defeat at the elections.

This is not the first time the Nigerian leader has restated his commitment to a free, fair and credible, as manipulations will not be allowed in any form.

While playing host to West African Elders Forum Pre-Election Mediation Mission, led by former Sierra Leonean President, Dr Ernest Bai Koroma at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday, the President made reference to what he described as the successful conduct of off-season elections held in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun States, saying that he would allow people to choose the leaders they want.

Insisting that they will not allow anyone to use money and thugs to intimidate the people, Buhari expressed a conviction that elections are even more difficult to rig now, as Nigerians are now better informed and know that the advantages of dialoguing, outweigh the carrying of weapons.

