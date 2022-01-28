Buhari cancels Zamfara trip over bad weather

President Muhammadu Buhari has called off his trip to Zamfara State over “bad weather”, sources say.

President Buhari had travelled to Sokoto State on Thursday where he commissioned a three million metric tonnes per annum BUA Cement Sokoto Line 4 Factory.

He also paid a visit to the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, where he admitted to being overwhelmed by the security situation in the region.

The President was billed to visit the neighbouring Zamfara State, which is bedeviled by banditry, for other functions in his tour of the north-west.

But sources, however, report that the President has returned to Abuja after calling off the Zamfara trip.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...