Buhari bestows MON Award on Folashade Okoya

The glamorous Vice President of Eleganza Industrial City, Dr. Mrs. Folashade Okoya was among the 497 Nigerians and friends of Nigeria conferred with national honours by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Folashade, wife of Nigerian billionaire businessman Aare Rasaq Akanni Okoya stepped up gallantly to receive the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) award on Tuesday, the 11th of October, 2022 at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja.

The achievement is indeed a remarkable and outstanding one for the immensely endowed priceless jewel of the Okoya family as family members led by her caring and adoring husband, Aare Okoya were on hand to felicitate with her.

