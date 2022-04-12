Buhari approves three new polytechnics

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday approved the establishment of three new polytechnics in some parts of the country.

The approval was made known in a statement issued today in Abuja, by the Director of Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Bem Goong.

Goong said the new institutions would be located in Abia, Kano and Delta States.

“In line with his determination to make tertiary education more accessible, President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR), has approved the establishment of three new federal polytechnics in the country.

“The polytechnics are to be sited in Umunnoechi in Abia, Orogun in Delta and Kabo in Kano State,” he said.

Goong further stated that the new Institutions are to commence academic activities in October 2022.

This, he said, would bring the number of federal polytechnics in the country to 36, with every state having one.

