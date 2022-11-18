Buhari approves salary increment for Judicial Officers

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved an enhanced salary and welfare scheme for Nigerian judicial officers.

The President disclosed this in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Friday during the inauguration of the Dr Nabo Graham Douglas Campus of the Nigerian Law School in Port Harcourt built by the Governor Nyesom Wike administration.

Buhari, who was represented at the occasion by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, said enhanced welfare scheme for judicial workers and many other initiatives are targeted at significantly strengthening the capacity and independence of the judiciary which remains a pillar of strength and stability for our democracy.

“Let me use this opportunity also to inform you that as part of the effort to enhance the welfare of judicial officers, Mr President has recently approved an enhanced salary and welfare scheme for judicial officers and accordingly directed the Chairman Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Allocation Commission and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to promptly commence measures towards the realisation and implementation of these directives,” Malami, who represented the President, said.

He further pledged that the Buhari administration will continue with efforts to transform the judiciary as part of a critical strategy in ensuring a fair, progressive, and prosperous society with the rule of law as its cornerstone.

The President commended Governor Wike for completing the project within one year after he was granted approval, describing it as an exceptional record time for a project of such magnitude.

Hailing Wike further, Buhari said it is in recognition of the numerous landmark projects that the governor has executed for the human and economic development of Rivers State that made him discard political considerations to confer Wike with the Excellence Award in Public Service in October.

The inauguration of what is now the seventh campus of the Nigerian Law School was attended by many dignitaries including Senators, members of the House of Representatives, and members of the Council of Legal Education among others.

